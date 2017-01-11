Altisource Residential Corporation (RESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altisource Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on RESI. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on Altisource Residential Corporation from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Residential Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altisource Residential Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Residential Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

In related news, CEO George G. Ellison purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $248,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Reiner purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $40,495.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Residential Corporation during the third quarter worth about $117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altisource Residential Corporation by 231.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Altisource Residential Corporation during the third quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altisource Residential Corporation during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altisource Residential Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) traded up 0.09% on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 154,698 shares. The company’s market cap is $616.26 million. Altisource Residential Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

Altisource Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.58. The business earned $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Altisource Residential Corporation had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 338.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altisource Residential Corporation will post ($3.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Altisource Residential Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.22%.

Altisource Residential Corporation Company Profile

Altisource Residential Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental properties throughout the United States. The Company operates through the segment focused on the resolution of sub-performing and non-performing mortgages, and acquisition and ownership of rental residential properties.

