Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1,740,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,826,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,845,557,000 after buying an additional 1,535,735 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,209,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,423,400,000 after buying an additional 5,115,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,256,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,150,083,000 after buying an additional 376,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 23,656,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,000,450,000 after buying an additional 878,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 780.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,800,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,060,533,000 after buying an additional 16,664,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded up 0.13% on Wednesday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,699,446 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/alpine-woods-capital-investors-llc-has-1740000-position-in-abbott-laboratories-abt/1148693.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser acquired 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $599,051.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Miles D. White acquired 121,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $4,912,895.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,802,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,363,471.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.