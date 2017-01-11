Allegis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Allegis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 10.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lowe fs LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 28.2% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 38.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 318.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,266,206 shares. Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. RBC Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Vetr lowered Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morningstar, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $48.00 price target on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

In other Coca-Cola Company (The) news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,528,544.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

