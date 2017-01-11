Alleghany Corp DE Sells 530,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Alleghany Corp DE cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 530,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.1% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $58,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lowe fs LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 52.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $30.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 67.15%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Drexel Hamilton raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.16 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $32,094.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,532.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $32,925.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,056.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

