Alkermes PLC (ALKS) SVP Mark Stejbach Sells 547 Shares

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Mark Stejbach sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $32,967.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Stejbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Mark Stejbach sold 9,453 shares of Alkermes PLC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,652.65.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at 59.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. Alkermes PLC has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $73.66. The company’s market capitalization is $8.97 billion.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Alkermes PLC had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The firm earned $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Alkermes PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes PLC will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes PLC in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Alkermes PLC from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Alkermes PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Alkermes PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes PLC by 23.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alkermes PLC by 2,458.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Alkermes PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes PLC by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes PLC

Alkermes Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing, both with partners and on its own, pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 20 products and a clinical pipeline of product candidates that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.

