Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Lifted to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $145.34 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $176.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Leerink Swann set a $211.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded down 4.88% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.66. 4,432,314 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $175.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company earned $799 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carsten Thiel sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $551,363.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,938,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard Bell sold 40,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $5,548,201.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 438,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,723,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 651.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,314,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 560,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,398,000 after buying an additional 52,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

