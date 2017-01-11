Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $124.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., Landlord and Developer of Choice to the Life Science Industry, is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused principally on the ownership, operation, management, selective redevelopment, development and acquisition of life science properties. Our properties are designed and improved for lease primarily to institutional, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense and translational medicine entities, as well as governmental agencies. “

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) traded down 0.97% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 321,478 shares. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $70.69 and a 12-month high of $114.67. The company’s market capitalization is $8.72 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $108.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -274.38%.

In related news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $3,107,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,124 shares in the company, valued at $69,722,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $768,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,684,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 232.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,391,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,664,000 after buying an additional 4,470,369 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 415.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,538,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,775,000 after buying an additional 2,045,619 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,021.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,080,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,579,000 after buying an additional 984,349 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,042.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 711,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,402,000 after buying an additional 649,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,570,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 499,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing office/laboratory and technology office space for lease to the science and technology industries. It is focused on collaborative science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

