Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) – First Analysis reduced their Q4 2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle Corporation in a report released on Tuesday. First Analysis analyst now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. First Analysis also issued estimates for Albemarle Corporation’s Q1 2017 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2017 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Instinet lifted their price objective on Albemarle Corporation from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Albemarle Corporation to Post Q4 2016 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts (ALB)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/albemarle-corporation-to-post-q4-2016-earnings-of-0-72-per-share-first-analysis-forecasts-alb/1148293.html.

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) traded up 3.70% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,445 shares. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm earned $654 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.81 million. Albemarle Corporation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Corporation by 218.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,587,000 after buying an additional 2,846,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,771,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,316,000 after buying an additional 1,795,733 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,587,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 14,545.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,767,000 after buying an additional 833,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,024,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,813,000 after buying an additional 504,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Albemarle Corporation to Post Q4 2016 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts (ALB)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/albemarle-corporation-to-post-q4-2016-earnings-of-0-72-per-share-first-analysis-forecasts-alb/1148293.html.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $861,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $95,785.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,407.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Albemarle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.54%.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals across a range of end markets, including the petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, steel and aerospace, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, household appliances, heating, ventilation, aluminum finishing, food safety and custom chemistry services.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.