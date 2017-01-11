Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $104.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle Corporation is a major producer of fine and performance chemicals including polymer intermediates, cleaning product intermediates and additives, agricultural chemical intermediates, pharmaceutical intermediates, catalysts, brominated flame retardants, bromine chemicals and potassium and chlorine chemicals. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a report on Friday, January 6th. Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle Corporation from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Albemarle Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) traded up 3.81% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. 1,805,268 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $654 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.81 million. Albemarle Corporation had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Albemarle Corporation’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post $3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Albemarle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.54%.

In related news, Chairman Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $229,949.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,628 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $95,785.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,407.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Albemarle Corporation by 84.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Corporation during the second quarter worth $9,322,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Albemarle Corporation during the second quarter worth $314,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its position in Albemarle Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle Corporation by 9.5% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals across a range of end markets, including the petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, steel and aerospace, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, household appliances, heating, ventilation, aluminum finishing, food safety and custom chemistry services.

