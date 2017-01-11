Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Chairman Sells $492,296.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 5,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $492,296.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,049. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) opened at 92.00 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Vetr cut Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,663,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,880,000 after buying an additional 2,146,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,267,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,073,000 after buying an additional 1,536,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after buying an additional 695,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,230,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,763,000 after buying an additional 176,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,352,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,967,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska) and Horizon Air (Horizon). The Company’s segments include Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. Its Alaska Mainline segment operates the Boeing 737 part of Alaska’s business. It offers north/south service within the western United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as passenger and dedicated cargo services to and within the state of Alaska.

