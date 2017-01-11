Alambic Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Aceto Corporation (ACET)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Aceto Corporation worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aceto Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aceto Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aceto Corporation by 115.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aceto Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aceto Corporation by 14,700.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) traded down 0.65% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.29. 270,253 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $639.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. Aceto Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Aceto Corporation had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company earned $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aceto Corporation will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Aceto Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aceto Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. First Analysis cut shares of Aceto Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, SVP Steven Rogers sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $46,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,280 shares in the company, valued at $415,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans C. Noetzli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aceto Corporation

Aceto Corporation (Aceto) is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals inclusive of agricultural intermediates and agricultural protection products.

