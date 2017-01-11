Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $1,414,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 34.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,227,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,975,000 after buying an additional 7,092,351 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,692,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,014,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,265,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,110,000 after buying an additional 329,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,825,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,214,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,027,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,522,000 after buying an additional 175,498 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,209 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48. The stock’s market cap is $20.32 billion.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business earned $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays PLC downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $460,540.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua S. Boger sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $515,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,725 shares in the company, valued at $21,774,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceuticals segment. Its business is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

