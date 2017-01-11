Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $21.97 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKRX. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Akorn in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akorn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akorn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded down 3.68% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,858 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. Akorn has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Akorn had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $284 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.04 million. Akorn’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Akorn will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Akorn by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akorn by 0.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akorn by 0.8% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akorn by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Akorn by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akorn

Akorn Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

