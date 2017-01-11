Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 55,268 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 142.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,659 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 525.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 254,207 shares. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $71.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $584.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.92 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, EVP Melanie Haratunian sold 2,575 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $144,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 18,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company’s across the globe distributed platform comprises approximately 200,000 servers in over 1,400 networks in over 120 countries. It is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services.

