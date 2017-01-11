AIRBUS GROUP SE UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.25 (EADSY) Upgraded at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of AIRBUS GROUP SE UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.25 (NASDAQ:EADSY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised AIRBUS GROUP SE UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.25 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

AIRBUS GROUP SE UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.25 (NASDAQ:EADSY) opened at 17.13 on Thursday. AIRBUS GROUP SE UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.25 has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00.

