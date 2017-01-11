Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,028 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $119,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 50.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,535,000 after buying an additional 746,420 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 303.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 716,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after buying an additional 538,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 51.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after buying an additional 534,001 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 429,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) opened at 69.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.87 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.76 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Aflac from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $736,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,131.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.53 per share, for a total transaction of $68,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $394,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company engaged in is supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). Aflac’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

