Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AEGR) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEGR) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274,800 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEGR. FNY Managed Accounts LLC boosted its position in Aegerion Pharmaceuticals by 142.0% in the third quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aegerion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Aegerion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $142,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Aegerion Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 745,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 447,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Aegerion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEGR. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

About Aegerion Pharmaceuticals

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with debilitating rare diseases. It operates through pharmaceuticals segment. Its products include lomitapide and metreleptin. Lomitapide is a small molecule microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) inhibitor.

