Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (AGC) Major Shareholder Buys $88,023.54 in Stock

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:AGC) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,894 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $88,023.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,867 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $438,769.98.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,700 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $9,826.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 52,094 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,540.50.

On Friday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,393 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $444,235.82.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 223,862 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,729.26.

On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 58,988 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $334,461.96.

Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:AGC) opened at 5.983 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

WARNING: “Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (AGC) Major Shareholder Buys $88,023.54 in Stock” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/advent-claymore-convertible-securities-and-income-fund-of-beneficial-interest-agc-major-shareholder-buys-88023-54-in-stock/1147675.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.