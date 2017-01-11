Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $102.96 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened at 108.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65. Adobe Systems has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems will post $3.83 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe-research-coverage-started-at-bmo-capital-markets/1147555.html.

In related news, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 23,100 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $2,506,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Rowley sold 1,348 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $145,759.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,342,447 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,481,242,000 after buying an additional 2,249,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,091 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,953,789,000 after buying an additional 1,325,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,555,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,490,013,000 after buying an additional 211,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,229,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,544,503,000 after buying an additional 1,033,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,279,159,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.