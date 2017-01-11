Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys Shares of 500,000 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,895,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 47.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) opened at 96.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business earned $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/adage-capital-partners-gp-l-l-c-buys-shares-of-500000-alibaba-group-holding-limited-baba/1147657.html.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Vetr raised Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.23 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

About Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.