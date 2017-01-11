Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $196.68, but opened at $202.51. Acuity Brands shares last traded at $208.72, with a volume of 899,586 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company earned $821.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $275.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,830,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,749,000 after buying an additional 663,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,543,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,529,000 after buying an additional 188,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,356,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,180,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,468,000 after buying an additional 36,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $252.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.37.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

