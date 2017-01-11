Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. The company earned $821.20 million during the quarter. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) opened at 208.94 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $169.42 and a 12 month high of $280.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Williams Capital started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $275.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,529,000 after buying an additional 188,661 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 56.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 470,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,673,000 after buying an additional 169,833 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 302.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after buying an additional 133,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 367,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 59,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

