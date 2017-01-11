Achaogen, Inc. (AKAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Achaogen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant, or MDR, gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. Achaogen, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKAO. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen and Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) traded up 4.72% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,290 shares. The company’s market cap is $444.43 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Achaogen has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $16.60.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 147.80%. Achaogen’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Achaogen will post ($2.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAO. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Achaogen during the second quarter valued at $17,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Achaogen by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 34,751 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Achaogen by 100.3% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 28,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

