Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) EVP Sells $54,920.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) opened at 26.71 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.01 billion.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 229.77%. The firm had revenue of $3 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post ($1.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4,112.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XLRN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cann began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a United States-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapies to treat a range of diseases. Its therapeutic candidate, luspatercept, is being evaluated in Phase III studies for the treatment of the hematologic diseases myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and beta-thalassemia.

