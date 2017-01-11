Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) CFO Sells $46,665.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $46,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) opened at 26.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.01 billion. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 229.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm earned $3 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post ($1.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/acceleron-pharma-inc-xlrn-cfo-sells-46665-00-in-stock/1147709.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,876,000 after buying an additional 140,567 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at $10,857,000. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at $11,529,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XLRN. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cann began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a United States-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapies to treat a range of diseases. Its therapeutic candidate, luspatercept, is being evaluated in Phase III studies for the treatment of the hematologic diseases myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and beta-thalassemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.