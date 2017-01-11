Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) Insider Lawrence Mehren Sells 400,068 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) insider Lawrence Mehren sold 400,068 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $7,601,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) opened at 23.20 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in providing solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the diagnosis of serious infections. The Company’s technology platform is built to address these challenges by delivering testing of infectious pathogens in various patient sample types.

