ABERDEEN ASSET MGT UNSPON ADR EA REPR 2 (ABDNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABERDEEN ASSET MGT UNSPON ADR EA REPR 2 (NASDAQ:ABDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Aberdeen Asset Management Plc engages in the provision of asset management. It focuses in financial assets such as equities, fixed income and alternatives. The company also offers solutions which include strategy research, asset allocations views, manager selection, portfolio construction, and client portfolio. Aberdeen Asset Management Plc is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABDNY. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ABERDEEN ASSET MGT UNSPON ADR EA REPR 2 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ABERDEEN ASSET MGT UNSPON ADR EA REPR 2 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ABERDEEN ASSET MGT UNSPON ADR EA REPR 2 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group cut shares of ABERDEEN ASSET MGT UNSPON ADR EA REPR 2 from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of ABERDEEN ASSET MGT UNSPON ADR EA REPR 2 from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ABERDEEN ASSET MGT UNSPON ADR EA REPR 2 (NASDAQ:ABDNY) traded up 0.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,561 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 20.86. ABERDEEN ASSET MGT UNSPON ADR EA REPR 2 has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ABERDEEN ASSET MGT UNSPON ADR EA REPR 2 (ABDNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/aberdeen-asset-mgt-unspon-adr-ea-repr-2-abdny-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1148121.html.

