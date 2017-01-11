A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) traded down 0.51% on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,290 shares. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 0.08%. Analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $36,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,585.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 656.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc is a precious metal trading company. The Company is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. It distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints; provides financing for the purchase of bullion and numismatics; offers storage for bullion, and offers complementary products, such as consignment, customized finance and liquidity programs, such as repurchase (Repo) accounts, and trade quotes in a variety of foreign currencies.

