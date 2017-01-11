50,000 Shares in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) traded up 1.47% on Wednesday, hitting $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 957,899 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.16. Molina Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $67.87.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare Inc will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 4,875 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $258,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John C. Molina sold 25,014 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other. Its Health Plans segment consists of health plans in approximately 10 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and its direct delivery business.

