3I GROUP (TGOPF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of 3I GROUP (OTC:TGOPF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3I GROUP in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of 3I GROUP (OTC:TGOPF) traded up 2.37% on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. 3I GROUP has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

