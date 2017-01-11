Macquarie lowered shares of 3I GROUP (OTC:TGOPF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3I GROUP in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of 3I GROUP (OTC:TGOPF) traded up 2.37% on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. 3I GROUP has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/3i-group-tgopf-downgraded-to-neutral-at-macquarie/1148431.html.

Receive News & Ratings for 3I GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3I GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.