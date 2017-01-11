258,012 Shares in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 258,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Endurance International Group Holdings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings by 169.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 200,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) traded down 2.99% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 428,579 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $1.15 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.86.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Endurance International Group Holdings had a positive return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business earned $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Endurance International Group Holdings’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Surdan sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $125,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine J. Andreasen sold 15,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $134,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Endurance International Group Holdings

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company serves approximately 4.7 million subscribers across the globe with an integrated suite of over 150 products and services.

