200,835 Shares in Enersis Americas S.A. (ENIA) Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enersis Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Enersis Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in Enersis Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Enersis Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enersis Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Enersis Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Enersis Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) traded up 2.90% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 702,753 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. Enersis Americas S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Enersis Americas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Enersis Americas Company Profile

Enersis Americas SA, formerly Enersis SA, is a Chile-based holding company that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electric energy. The Company is the parent of Grupo Enersis, a group that comprises a number of entities active in the energy sector with operations established in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

