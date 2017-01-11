180,000 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 88.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,965,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,726,000 after buying an additional 10,298,487 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 250.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,307,000 after buying an additional 10,267,344 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $26,393,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4,297.2% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,235,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 3,161,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,004,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,824,000 after buying an additional 2,045,917 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 14,259,530 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm’s market cap is $3.02 billion.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The business earned $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is -1.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “180,000 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/180000-shares-in-yamana-gold-inc-auy-acquired-by-meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh/1148881.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Dundee Securities raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc (Yamana) is a gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil, El Penon mine in Chile, Canadian Malartic mine in Canada (50% interest), Gualcamayo mine in Argentina, Mercedes mine in Mexico, Brio Gold Inc, and Corporate and other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.