Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURVY) Cut to Neutral at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZURVY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Zurich Insurance Group (NASDAQ:ZURVY) opened at 27.955 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.937. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is an insurance company. The Company provides a range of general insurance and life insurance products and services. Its segments include General Insurance, which provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses; Global Life, which pursues a strategy with propositions in unit-linked and protection products, as well as fee-based solutions managed through bank distribution, corporate life, and pensions and in-force management to develop positions in its target markets, and Farmers, which provides, through Farmers Group, Inc (FGI) and its subsidiaries, non-claims related, administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges as attorney-in-fact.

