Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Societe Generale purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited by 7.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited by 11.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) traded up 0.44% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,916 shares. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $35.10 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1866 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, marketing and sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its exploration and production operations are focused in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea and Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa.

