Zacks: ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. (DNAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ProNAi Therapeutics an industry rank of 67 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProNAi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ProNAi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProNAi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProNAi Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProNAi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProNAi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

ProNAi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNAI) remained flat at $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ProNAi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $47.37 million.

ProNAi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. On average, analysts anticipate that ProNAi Therapeutics will post ($1.55) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProNAi Therapeutics Company Profile

ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in business of researching, developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and hematological diseases based on its deoxyribonucleic acid interference (DNAi) technology platform. Its lead product candidate includes PNT2258, which targets cancers that overexpress B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL2), an oncogene known to be dysregulated in various types of cancer.

