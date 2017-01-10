Zacks: Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) Given $8.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pioneer Power Solutions an industry rank of 149 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) opened at 5.7497 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The firm’s market cap is $50.02 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Pioneer Power Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc manufactures, sells and services a range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company operates through two segments: Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power).

