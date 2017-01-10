Zacks: Neonode Inc. (NEON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neonode an industry rank of 157 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) opened at 1.64 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $80.10 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Neonode has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Neonode had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 476.67%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Neonode will post ($0.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neonode during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Neonode by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Neonode during the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neonode by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Neonode by 14.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,118,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, formerly SBE, Inc, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical infrared touch solutions. The Company’s technology offers multiple features, including the ability to sense an object’s size, depth, velocity, pressure and proximity to any type of surface. It operates through the touch technology licensing business segment.

