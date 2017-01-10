Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Welltower Inc. (HCN) to “Hold”

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Recently, Welltower announced the extension of the tenure of its existing CEO. Also, the company announced some important changes in its organizational structure. In Nov 2016, Standard & Poor’s raised Welltower’s corporate credit rating to BBB+ with a stable outlook from BBB with a positive outlook. This indicates its success in repositioning its portfolio, strategic deleveraging moves, credit metrics progress, strength in balance sheet and solid performance of its seniors housing operating portfolio compared to its peers. Also, a rise in senior citizen spending for healthcare reasons promises strong future prospects. But, rate hike remains a concern because of its high exposure to long-term leased assets. Moreover, intense competition adds to its woes. Amid this, shares of the company underperformed the Zacks-categorized REIT – Equity Trust – Other industry over the past one year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HCN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of Welltower (NYSE:HCN) opened at 68.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.21. Welltower has a 12 month low of $52.80 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-welltower-inc-hcn-to-hold/1146069.html.

In other Welltower news, Director Timothy J. Naughton bought 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.69 per share, with a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,799.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Welltower by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,129,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,362,000 after buying an additional 498,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,671,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,335,000 after buying an additional 67,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,081,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,515,000 after buying an additional 471,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,645,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,083,000 after buying an additional 194,592 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,939,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,352,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc, formerly Health Care REIT, Inc, is a provider of healthcare infrastructure. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net, which includes independent living facilities, independent supportive living facilities (Canada), continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, care homes with and without nursing (United Kingdom), Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, long-term/post-acute care facilities and hospitals; seniors housing operating, which includes a range of facility types, including independent living facilities and independent supportive living facilities, assisted living facilities, care homes and Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, and outpatient medical, which includes outpatient medical buildings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (HCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.