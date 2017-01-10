Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) to “Strong-Buy”

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on UCTT. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean Holdings from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean Holdings from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Ultra Clean Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at 11.65 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $381.63 million. Ultra Clean Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm earned $146.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.89 million. Ultra Clean Holdings had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-ultra-clean-holdings-inc-uctt-to-strong-buy/1146151.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Espalier Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Wall Street Associates acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the second quarter valued at $782,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the second quarter valued at $753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 102,647 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 19.5% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 541,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.