Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Libbey Inc. (LBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Libbey is the leading producer of glass tableware in the U.S. and Canada. Libbey is also a major supplier of other tabletop products to the foodservice industry in the U.S. Libbey’s products are sold to a broad range of foodservice, retail, industrial and premium customers and are exported to more than 100 countries. The Company designs, manufactures and markets, under the LIBBEY(R) brand name, an extensive line of high-quality, machine-made glass beverageware and other glass tableware, including plates, bowls, serveware and accessories. “

Libbey (NYSE:LBY) opened at 18.69 on Wednesday. Libbey has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $408.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

In other Libbey news, VP Salvador Minarro sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $58,735.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,735.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of glass tableware products. The Company’s segments include U.S. & Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The U.S. & Canada segment includes the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware and sourced ceramic dinnerware, metal tableware, hollowware and serveware having an end market destination in the United States and Canada.

