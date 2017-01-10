Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) to Buy

ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, Conagra’s shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Miscellaneous Preparation/Diversified industry. The company’s adjusted earnings during second-quarter fiscal 2017 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.9% and were above the year-ago figure by 25.6%. Conagra aims to boost its near-term profitability on the back of lower expenses and greater operational efficacy. Successful divestiture of the Lamb Weston business is likely to streamline the company’s business operations and make it a high-performing consumer branded company in the industry. Conagra also promises to reward its shareholders via lucrative dividend and share repurchase programs.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) opened at 38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.29. ConAgra Foods has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $39.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ConAgra Foods had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm earned $2.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ConAgra Foods will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. ConAgra Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 69.93%.

In other ConAgra Foods news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 3,300 shares of ConAgra Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $128,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConAgra Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,108,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,213,000 after buying an additional 1,892,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in ConAgra Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,189,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,947,000 after buying an additional 34,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConAgra Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,120,000 after buying an additional 1,361,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in ConAgra Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,818,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,313,000 after buying an additional 85,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConAgra Foods by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,930,000 after buying an additional 952,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConAgra Foods

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

