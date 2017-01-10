Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to “Buy”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) traded down 0.59% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,136 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.85 billion.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business earned $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 724,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $15,001,715.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 80,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $1,657,994.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,972,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,583,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 135,701.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,702,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,315,000 after buying an additional 8,695,742 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 353.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,235,000 after buying an additional 4,120,398 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $77,904,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8,442.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,406,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after buying an additional 3,366,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,741.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,440,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,807,000 after buying an additional 2,417,729 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

