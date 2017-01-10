Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) to Sell

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nano Dimension Ltd. is focuses on development of 3D printed electronics systems and additive manufacturing. The company’s products technologies consist of 3D inkjet, 3D software and nanomaterials. Nano Dimension Ltd. is based in Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Nano Dimension in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nano Dimension in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) opened at 6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. Nano Dimension has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $47.57 million.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd is an Israel-based holding company active in the high technology sector. The Company has a 100% holding in Nano Dimension Technologies, a company that develops three dimensional (3D) printers for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), that is electronic circuits, and nano-technology inks. The inks are conductive nano-silver particle inks and insulating nano-polymer inks.

