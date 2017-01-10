Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crawford & Company (CRD.B) to Hold

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, as well as to self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

