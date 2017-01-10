Zacks Investment Research Lowers Callaway Golf Company (ELY) to Sell

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf Company is designs, develops, manufactures and markets high quality, innovative golf clubs. The Company’s golf clubs are sold at premium prices to both average and skilled golfers on the basis of performance, ease of use and appearance. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf Company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Callaway Golf Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) traded up 5.15% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,512 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Callaway Golf Company has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business earned $188 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.39 million. Callaway Golf Company had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Company will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Callaway Golf Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Callaway Golf Company (ELY) to Sell” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/zacks-investment-research-lowers-callaway-golf-company-ely-to-sell/1147110.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,482,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,257,000 after buying an additional 496,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 262,242 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,767,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,500,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after buying an additional 187,206 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf Company by 25.2% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,851,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 372,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of the Company’s trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.