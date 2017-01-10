Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) to Hold

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Vulcan Materials is the largest producer of construction aggregates in the U.S. The company’s strong aggregate reserve position, pricing power, consistent profit improvements, divestitures of non-strategic operations and significant debt reduction are encouraging. However, Vulcan Materials shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Building-Cement/Concrete/AG industry in 2016. Also, during the slowdown earlier this year, a number of markets saw adverse weather conditions, shortages in skilled labor and other factors that have constrained the rate at which existing construction projects could be completed. That said, the company's focuse on reducing controllable costs and maximizing operating efficiency across the organization will likely generate higher earnings and cash flow.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMC. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Vulcan Materials Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut Vulcan Materials Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Vulcan Materials Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials Company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) opened at 122.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $78.83 and a one year high of $138.18.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Vulcan Materials Company had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Grayson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $251,317.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,621.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a producer of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company has four segments organized around its principal product lines: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Company operates approximately 344 aggregates facilities.

