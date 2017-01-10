Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. (MRT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:MRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. owns, develops, operates, leases and disposes healthcare properties and portfolios. It operates primarily in Texas, California, Nevada and South Carolina. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MedEquities Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) opened at 11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.53 million and a PE ratio of 269.77. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,438,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $11,098,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $9,400,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,875,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered company. The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company owns, acquires and finances healthcare-related properties. The Company primarily invests in various types of healthcare properties, such as acute care hospitals, short stay surgical and specialty hospitals (such as those focusing on orthopedic, heart, and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures), dedicated specialty hospitals (such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care), skilled nursing facilities, physician group practice clinics, diagnostic facilities, outpatient surgery centers and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings.

