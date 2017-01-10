Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) to Sell

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kirkland;s outperforms the Zacks categorized Retail-Wholesale sector for the past one year. However, the trend is expected to reverse very soon. The home furnishing stock has been incurring higher operating expenses for several quarters, due to increased shipping and packaging expenses. The company has been struggling with low traffic in the past five quarters mainly more and more people are inclined towards online buying. In order to match up the trend, he company is also focusing on e-Commerce, but it is still trailing way behind. However, it has taken several initiatives to boost its top line. We also think that its growing e-commerce business should add to top line going forward. The company's effort to reduce inventory levels also bore fruit in the second quarter..”

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. 37,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $232.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-kirklands-inc-kirk-to-sell/1146648.html.

In related news, Director Carl Kirkland sold 37,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $476,936.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 277.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at $131,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. The Company’s merchandise categories include wall decor, art, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, fragrance and accessories, frames, housewares, impulse and personal accessories, outdoor living and artificial floral products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.