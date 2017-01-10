Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) to Hold

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is a world leader in the production, distribution and marketing of fresh produce. The products are marketed throughout the world under the DEL MONTE brand name and is a widely recognized symbol of product quality and reliability. The major products are bananas, pineapples, deciduous fruit and melons. The deciduous fruit the company sells includes primarily grapes, plums, nectarines, peaches, apricots, cherries, apples, pears and citrus. “

Separately, Wunderlich raised their price objective on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) traded up 0.75% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. 200,869 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.63. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $950.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fresh Del Monte Produce will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hani El-Naffy sold 141,085 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $8,445,348.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu sold 15,448 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,009,372.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 450.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 38.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 111.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $210,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

